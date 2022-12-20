A Christmas stocking filled with goodies hangs on a door at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2022. The bags were filled with a 2022 Spangdahlem Christmas mug, candies, and other holiday treats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:41 Photo ID: 7566933 VIRIN: 221220-F-WF370-1039 Resolution: 5160x4128 Size: 11.81 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spreading Holiday Cheer [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.