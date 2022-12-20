A Christmas stocking filled with goodies hangs on a door at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 20, 2022. The bags were filled with a 2022 Spangdahlem Christmas mug, candies, and other holiday treats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis A. Ruiz-Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 08:41
|Photo ID:
|7566933
|VIRIN:
|221220-F-WF370-1039
|Resolution:
|5160x4128
|Size:
|11.81 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spreading Holiday Cheer [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Luis Ruiz-Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT