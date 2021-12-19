221219-N-MJ302-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors practice firefighting procedures during a drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

