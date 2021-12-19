221219-N-MJ302-1053 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 19, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors practice firefighting procedures during a drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 07:35
|Photo ID:
|7566899
|VIRIN:
|221219-N-MJ302-1053
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|23.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 David Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
