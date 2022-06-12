Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen [Image 10 of 10]

    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force, Maj. Gen. Derek France, center, Third Air Force commander, and his spouse Mrs. Amanda France, look into the cockpit of a U-2 Dragon Lady at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 6, 2022. The 3rd AF command team visited multiple installations throughout the 501st Combat Support Wing to recognize and speak with Airmen and civilians from across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 04:44
    Photo ID: 7566739
    VIRIN: 221206-F-VS137-1016
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen
    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USAFE
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Third Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT