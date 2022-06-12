Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW, engages with Pathfinder Airmen

U.S. Air Force, Maj. Gen. Derek France, center, Third Air Force commander, and his spouse Mrs. Amanda France, look into the cockpit of a U-2 Dragon Lady at RAF Fairford, England, Dec. 6, 2022. The 3rd AF command team visited multiple installations throughout the 501st Combat Support Wing to recognize and speak with Airmen and civilians from across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

Date Taken: 12.06.2022