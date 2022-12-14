AFSBn-Africa teams up to prepare, load and move 40 ammo containers by rail

A container full of ammunition is loaded onto a railcar at Leghorn Army Deport, Italy, recently. Working as a team with the Italian Joint Operation Command, the U.S. Air Force’s 731st Munitions Squadron, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Camp Darby and some of U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command’s ammunition experts from the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area, Army Field Support Battalion-Africa supported the preparation, loading and movement of 40 ammunition containers onto 20 railcars in late November and early December. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

