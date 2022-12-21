Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A locomotive stands ready to receive containers of ammunition at Leghorn Army Deport, Italy, recently. The preparation, loading and movement of 40 ammunition containers onto 40 railcars, recently, demonstrates the strong professional collaboration between the Italian army, the U.S. Air Force in Pisa, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Camp Darby, Pisa Ammunition Storage Area and Army Field Support Battalion-Africa. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Africa teams up to prepare, load and move 40 ammo containers by rail [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

