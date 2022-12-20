Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun transits Suez Canal [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Truxtun transits Suez Canal

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Porsha Thompson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    221220-N-OK195-1220 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 20, 2022) Sonar Technicians 3rd Class Austin McFatter and Seaman Brian Dwyer stand security force watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) as the ship transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 20. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Porsha Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

