USS Truxtun transits Suez Canal

221220-N-OK195-1220 SUEZ CANAL (Dec. 20, 2022) Sonar Technicians 3rd Class Austin McFatter and Seaman Brian Dwyer stand security force watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) as the ship transits the Suez Canal, Dec. 20. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Porsha Thompson)

