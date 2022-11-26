U.S Navy Sailors ground guide MV-22B Osprey

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) tow a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.), 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the Makin Island flight deck, Nov. 26, 2022. Synchronizing the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team multiplies the traditional influence of sea power by projecting landing forces ashore. The 13th MEU is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

