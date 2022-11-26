Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S Navy Sailors park MV-22B Osprey [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S Navy Sailors park MV-22B Osprey

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.26.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 26, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) tow a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 (Rein.) 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, on the Makin Island flight deck, Nov. 26, 2022. Synchronizing the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team multiplies the traditional influence of sea power by projecting landing forces ashore. The 13th MEU is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:29
    Photo ID: 7566650
    VIRIN: 221126-M-VS123-1053
    Resolution: 6442x4295
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Navy Sailors park MV-22B Osprey [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Carl Matthew Ruppert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S Navy Sailors park MV-22B Osprey
    U.S Navy Sailors ground guide MV-22B Osprey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    13th MEU
    MKI
    MV-22B
    VMM 362

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT