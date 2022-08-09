Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company, 548th DSSB Spiritual Breakfast [Image 2 of 3]

    Alpha Company, 548th DSSB Spiritual Breakfast

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Alpha Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division participated in a spiritual breakfast, Sep. 8, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. A variety of guests spoke on topics including resiliency and meditation.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

