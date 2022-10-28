1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | October 2022

The second day of 1st Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge saw ten schools start their day with a Land Navigation competition on October 28 at Fort Knox, Ky. From there, teams rucked to six different round robin events before finishing their day with a knowledge test. The Ranger Challenge runs October 26-29, and the top two teams go on to compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point Military Academy in April 2023. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

