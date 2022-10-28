The second day of 1st Brigade’s Army ROTC Ranger Challenge saw ten schools start their day with a Land Navigation competition on October 28 at Fort Knox, Ky. From there, teams rucked to six different round robin events before finishing their day with a knowledge test. The Ranger Challenge runs October 26-29, and the top two teams go on to compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point Military Academy in April 2023. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7565771
|VIRIN:
|221028-A-PG511-398
|Resolution:
|1559x2338
|Size:
|271.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | October 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
