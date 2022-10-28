A Cadet from the university of North Georgia plots a route to different map points at the Land Navigation event during 1st Brigade’s Army ROTC Challenge on October 28, 2022 at Fort Knox, Ky. The Ranger Challenge runs October 26-29, and the top two teams go on to compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point Military Academy in April 2023. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 14:43
|Photo ID:
|7565770
|VIRIN:
|221028-A-PG511-359
|Resolution:
|2479x1653
|Size:
|298.39 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | October 2022, by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS
