1st Brigade Army ROTC Ranger Challenge | October 2022

A Cadet from the university of North Georgia plots a route to different map points at the Land Navigation event during 1st Brigade’s Army ROTC Challenge on October 28, 2022 at Fort Knox, Ky. The Ranger Challenge runs October 26-29, and the top two teams go on to compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition at West Point Military Academy in April 2023. | Photo by Sarah Windmueller, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

