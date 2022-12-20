Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exchange Shoppers Can Support Military Relief Funds during the Holidays

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Marisa Conner 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Holiday shoppers can support Warfighters, retirees and military families in need by donating to Army Emergency Relief or the Air Force Assistance Fund the next time they shop the Exchange. Donations can be made at the register or during online checkout to lend a helping hand this holiday season. Learn more on how to help: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2hR.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Shoppers Can Support Military Relief Funds during the Holidays, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    AER
    AFAF

