Exchange Shoppers Can Support Military Relief Funds during the Holidays

Holiday shoppers can support Warfighters, retirees and military families in need by donating to Army Emergency Relief or the Air Force Assistance Fund the next time they shop the Exchange. Donations can be made at the register or during online checkout to lend a helping hand this holiday season. Learn more on how to help: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2hR.

