The Air National Guard Production Assessment Team debriefs the 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group and Wing leadership on their findings during their week assessing the base, December 16, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The PAT's goal at the 104 FW was to find ways to become more efficient in order to increase aircraft availability. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sara Kolinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:38 Photo ID: 7565740 VIRIN: 221216-Z-IE380-1017 Resolution: 6691x4779 Size: 11 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th FW hosts ANG Production Assessment Team [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.