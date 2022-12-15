Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th FW hosts ANG Production Assessment Team [Image 5 of 8]

    104th FW hosts ANG Production Assessment Team

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The ANG Production Assessment Team poses for a photo during a visit to the 104th Fighter Wing Dec. 15, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The PAT's goal at the 104 FW was to find ways to become more efficient in order to increase aircraft availability. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:38
    Photo ID: 7565737
    VIRIN: 221215-Z-WF052-2018
    Resolution: 7126x5090
    Size: 21.25 MB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

