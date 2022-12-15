The ANG Production Assessment Team poses for a photo during a visit to the 104th Fighter Wing Dec. 15, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The PAT's goal at the 104 FW was to find ways to become more efficient in order to increase aircraft availablility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Randy Burlingame)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:38 Photo ID: 7565733 VIRIN: 221215-Z-WF052-2014 Resolution: 7424x5302 Size: 20.58 MB Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 104th FW hosts ANG Production Assessment Team [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.