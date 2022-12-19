Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 23 of 24]

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    The U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own” supports an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2022. The wreath was laid by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 11:59
    Photo ID: 7565120
    VIRIN: 221219-A-IW468-486
    Resolution: 5077x3385
    Size: 6.57 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

