A Joint Armed Forces Color Guard supports an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2022. The wreath was laid by Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7565118
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-IW468-462
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|12.73 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT