Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (back right) and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Thompson (back left), 4/3 battalion commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7565112
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-IW468-389
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
