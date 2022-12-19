Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (back right) and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Thompson (back left), 4/3 battalion commander, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) participate in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 11:59 Photo ID: 7565112 VIRIN: 221219-A-IW468-389 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.57 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.