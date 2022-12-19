Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

A color guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment carries the flag of Ecuador in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2022. The color guard was supporting a visit from Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso during which Lasso participated in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

