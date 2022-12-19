Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 7 of 24]

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso (right) presents a gift to the unknown soldiers in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Dec. 19, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 11:58
    This work, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso Participates in an Armed Forces Full Honors Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 24 of 24], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

