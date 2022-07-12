Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazilian Superior Military Court Commission Visits the IADC [Image 58 of 59]

    Brazilian Superior Military Court Commission Visits the IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Minister Dr. Artur Vidigal de Olveira, Minister for Brazil’s Superior Military Court, Minister Leonardo Puntel, Minister for Brazil’s Superior Military Court, RADM Rogerio Pinto Ferrerira Rodrigues, Naval Attache and other guests for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2022. During the visit, the guests conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    USSOUTHCOM
    Brazil
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

