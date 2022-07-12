Brazilian Superior Military Court Commission Visits the IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership welcomed Minister Dr. Artur Vidigal de Olveira, Minister for Brazil’s Superior Military Court, Minister Leonardo Puntel, Minister for Brazil’s Superior Military Court, RADM Rogerio Pinto Ferrerira Rodrigues, Naval Attache and other guests for a visit to the IADC Campus on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., Dec. 7, 2022. During the visit, the guests conducted an office call with IADC Leadership, received an IADC brief, and concluded the visit with a tour of the campus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

