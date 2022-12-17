221217-N-UL352-1032 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 17, 2022) Ensign Matthew Hydrusko fires a shot line as Lt. j.g. John McCoy stands assistant gunner as guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) sails alongside dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 17. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 06:54
|Photo ID:
|7564116
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-UL352-1032
|Resolution:
|2845x2133
|Size:
|794.58 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT