    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard

    ARABIAN GULF

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    221217-N-UL352-1032 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 17, 2022) Ensign Matthew Hydrusko fires a shot line as Lt. j.g. John McCoy stands assistant gunner as guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) sails alongside dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 17. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    US 5th Fleet
    5th Fleet
    DDG 119
    USS Delbert D. Black

