USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard

221217-N-UL352-1020 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 17, 2022) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) man the rails during a replenishment-at-sea with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 17. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

