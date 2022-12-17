USS Delbert D. Black Conducts RAS with USNS Alan Shepard

221217-N-UL352-1065 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 17, 2022) Seaman Ahmad Oulalla, assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), signals to Sailors aboard dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 17. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 Location: ARABIAN GULF