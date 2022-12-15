Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kuwaiti-U.S. Defense Cooperation Week, December, 2022 [Image 23 of 26]

    Kuwaiti-U.S. Defense Cooperation Week, December, 2022

    KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT

    12.15.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Over three days, Kuwaiti and American military counterparts met to discuss, negotiate, and find common ground in furthering the long-standing relationship between the two countries, December 13-15, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 06:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kuwaiti-U.S. Defense Cooperation Week, December, 2022 [Image 26 of 26], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Partners
    Kuwait
    U.S. Army Central
    ASG-KU

