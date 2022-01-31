Serving Community and Country

Naval Station Kitsap - Bangor, Wash. (21 Jan 2022) - Chief Gunner's Mate Daniel Ross stands with his Kent Police Department patrol car for an environmental portrait conveying his two careers. Ross serves his country as a Navy Reservist out of NOSC Kitsap for the past eight-years, and serves his community as a law enforcement officer for the past 19-years. Prior to becoming a law enforcement officer and Sailor Ross served eight years in the Marine Corps as a scout sniper. Ross is currently on two-year ADSW orders with Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven out of Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor in Washington State. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver / Released).

