    Serving Community and Country

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Carver 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    Naval Station Kitsap - Bangor, Wash. (21 Jan 2022) - Chief Gunner's Mate Daniel Ross stands with his Kent Police Department patrol car for an environmental portrait conveying his two careers. Ross serves his country as a Navy Reservist out of NOSC Kitsap for the past eight-years, and serves his community as a law enforcement officer for the past 19-years. Prior to becoming a law enforcement officer and Sailor Ross served eight years in the Marine Corps as a scout sniper. Ross is currently on two-year ADSW orders with Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Eleven out of Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor in Washington State. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver / Released).

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 03:01
    Navy Reserves
    Navy
    NPASE MW

