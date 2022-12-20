In addition to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command establishing the U.S. Space Forces, Indo-Pacific, the USSF’s first overseas component to a combatant command, many benchmarks have been achieved in the bolstering of defense and security in the space domain for United States Forces Japan, further strengthening the bilateral alliance in defense of the country.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 01:30 Photo ID: 7563985 VIRIN: 221220-M-UY543-1005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.85 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Three Years of Space Force- Reflections and the Future for Bilateral Space Operations in Japan, by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.