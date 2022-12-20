Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Years of Space Force- Reflections and the Future for Bilateral Space Operations in Japan

    Three Years of Space Force- Reflections and the Future for Bilateral Space Operations in Japan

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    United States Forces Japan

    In addition to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command establishing the U.S. Space Forces, Indo-Pacific, the USSF’s first overseas component to a combatant command, many benchmarks have been achieved in the bolstering of defense and security in the space domain for United States Forces Japan, further strengthening the bilateral alliance in defense of the country.

    Three Years of Space Force- Reflections and the Future for Bilateral Space Operations in Japan

    Japan
    USFJ
    Space Force
    INDOPACOM

