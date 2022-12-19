Manny Monday

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, poses for a holiday photo with Cpl. Albert Satterﬁeld with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, at MCRD San Diego, Dec. 19, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)

Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US