    Manny Monday [Image 3 of 7]

    Manny Monday

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Joshua Dreher 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, poses for a holiday photo with Lance Cpl. Evan A. Giron with 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, at MCRD San Diego, Dec. 19, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 19:22
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Manny Monday [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Joshua Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Diego
    MCRD
    Manny Monday

