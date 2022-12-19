U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Manny, the mascot of Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, poses for a photo in front of a Chrismtas tree at MCRD San Diego, Dec. 19, 2022. Manny was named after Sgt. Johnny R. Manuelito, one of the ‘original 29’ Navajo Code Talkers. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua M. Dreher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 19:22 Photo ID: 7563671 VIRIN: 221219-M-QT937-1105 Resolution: 3360x1890 Size: 3.56 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Manny Monday [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Joshua Dreher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.