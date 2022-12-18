Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force demonstrates premier air power at Bengals vs Buccaneers [Image 2 of 2]

    Air Force demonstrates premier air power at Bengals vs Buccaneers

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots and maintenance crew members assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, pose for a group photo during a National Football League game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Dec. 18, 2022. The service members took part in a flyover prior to the game and were thanked for their service during the 3rd Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    NFL
    F-35
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Tampa
    Buccaneers

