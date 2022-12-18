Pilots and maintenance crew members assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, pose for a group photo during a National Football League game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Dec. 18, 2022. The service members took part in a flyover prior to the game and were thanked for their service during the 3rd Quarter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 19:16
|Photo ID:
|7563667
|VIRIN:
|221218-F-TE518-1014
|Resolution:
|6860x4576
|Size:
|19.08 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force demonstrates premier air power at Bengals vs Buccaneers [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
