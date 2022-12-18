Four F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation during the National Anthem prior to a National Football League game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Dec. 18, 2022. The flyover demonstrated the premier air power of the F-35A, the Air Force's latest fifth-generation figher aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 19:16
|Photo ID:
|7563666
|VIRIN:
|221218-F-TE518-1012
|Resolution:
|7747x5167
|Size:
|25.35 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force demonstrates premier air power at Bengals vs Buccaneers [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
