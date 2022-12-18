Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force demonstrates premier air power at Bengals vs Buccaneers [Image 1 of 2]

    Air Force demonstrates premier air power at Bengals vs Buccaneers

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Four F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, fly in formation during the National Anthem prior to a National Football League game at Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, Dec. 18, 2022. The flyover demonstrated the premier air power of the F-35A, the Air Force's latest fifth-generation figher aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    NFL
    F-35
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Tampa
    Buccaneers

