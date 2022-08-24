908 MXS transfers aerospace ground equipment to other units

Staff Sgt. Jordan Rowland, an aerospace ground equipment maintenance technician with the 908th Maintenance Squadron prepares to lift equipment onto a flatbed truck for transportation from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 24, 2022. The 908th Maintenance Group is sending equipment designed for C-130 H models to other units in the Air Force equipped with that aircraft as the wing divested all its C-130s in April 2022 for the wing’s new mission as the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

