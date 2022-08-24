Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908 MXS transfers aerospace ground equipment to other units

    908 MXS transfers aerospace ground equipment to other units

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jordan Rowland, an aerospace ground equipment maintenance technician with the 908th Maintenance Squadron prepares to lift equipment onto a flatbed truck for transportation from Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama to Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 24, 2022. The 908th Maintenance Group is sending equipment designed for C-130 H models to other units in the Air Force equipped with that aircraft as the wing divested all its C-130s in April 2022 for the wing’s new mission as the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:43
    Photo ID: 7563174
    VIRIN: 220824-F-GA145-0018
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    AGE
    Robins Air Force Base
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

