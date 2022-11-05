Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    908th MXG heads to Europe

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 302nd Airlift Wing and the 908th Airlift Wing load equipment and bags belonging to members of the 908th Maintenance Group onboard a former 908 AW C-130 Hercules aircraft as the maintainers prepare to travel to Europe to support United States Air Forces in Europe operations May 11, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908 AW had divested all its C-130s in April of 2022, as it transitions to becoming the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    TAGS

    USAFE
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

