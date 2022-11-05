908th MXG heads to Europe

Members of the 302nd Airlift Wing and the 908th Airlift Wing load equipment and bags belonging to members of the 908th Maintenance Group onboard a former 908 AW C-130 Hercules aircraft as the maintainers prepare to travel to Europe to support United States Air Forces in Europe operations May 11, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The 908 AW had divested all its C-130s in April of 2022, as it transitions to becoming the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

