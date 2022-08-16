25th APS new equipment

Members of the 908th Airlift Wing’s 25th Aerial Port Squadron download a high-line dock the unit received from the 910 Airlift Wing’s 76th Aerial Port Squadron at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio Aug. 16, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The high-line dock will keep the squadron mission as ready and allow its members to train as if they still have aircraft, as the 908 AW divested all its C-130s in April 2022, in preparation for the wing’s new mission as the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

