    25th APS new equipment

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Chantelle Williams, an air transportation specialist with the 25th Aerial Port Squadron secures a high-line dock the unit received from the 910 Airlift Wing’s 76th Aerial Port Squadron at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio Aug. 16, 2022, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The high-line dock will keep the squadron mission as ready and allow its members to train as if they still have aircraft, as the 908 AW divested all its C-130s in April 2022, in preparation for the wing’s new mission as the Air Force's Formal Training Unit for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juliana Todd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7563141
    VIRIN: 220816-F-MG843-0061
    Resolution: 5794x3459
    Size: 740.43 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th APS new equipment, by A1C Juliana Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Aerial Port
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

