Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Safety introduces the “Good Catch” program

    Safety introduces the “Good Catch” program

    MINNESOTA CITY, MN, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    (left) Dustin Strand, safety and occupational health specialist, and John Dehnke, collateral duty safety officer, sample the ventilation system at Lock and Dam 5 near Minnesota City, Minnesota. USACE St. Paul District courtesy photo.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:37
    Photo ID: 7563022
    VIRIN: 221219-A-A1415-002
    Resolution: 2984x2927
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: MINNESOTA CITY, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety introduces the “Good Catch” program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Safety introduces the &ldquo;Good Catch&rdquo; program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Good Catch Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT