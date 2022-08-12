(left) Dustin Strand, safety and occupational health specialist, and John Dehnke, collateral duty safety officer, sample the ventilation system at Lock and Dam 5 near Minnesota City, Minnesota. USACE St. Paul District courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 12:37
|Photo ID:
|7563022
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-A1415-002
|Resolution:
|2984x2927
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|MINNESOTA CITY, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety introduces the “Good Catch” program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Safety introduces the “Good Catch” program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT