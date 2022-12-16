Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    CASSINO, ITALY –– Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek, left, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) is promoted by Capt. Joseph Harder III at the Montecassino Abbey in Cassino, Italy, Dec. 16, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7562633
    VIRIN: 221216-N-HS181-1049
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony
    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony
    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony
    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony
    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony
    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony
    Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    naples
    italy
    family
    EURAFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT