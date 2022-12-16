Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek Promotion Ceremony

CASSINO, ITALY –– Capt. Joseph Harder III, right, speaks at Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Syzdek's promotion ceremony at the Montecassino Abbey in Cassino, Italy, Dec. 16, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

