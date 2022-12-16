U.S. Army soldiers Cpl. Ethan Gaspard, assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa, walks through the NCO archway during the NCO Induction ceremony on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, December 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 05:19
|Photo ID:
|7562487
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-JM436-0162
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|14.3 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
