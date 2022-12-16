Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 4 of 15]

    SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa , talks during the SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony December 16, 2022 on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    This work, SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

