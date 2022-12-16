U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Salvador Garcia, assigned to Southern European Task Force, Africa , talks during the SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony December 16, 2022 on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 05:19
|Photo ID:
|7562483
|VIRIN:
|221216-A-JM436-0104
|Resolution:
|5937x3958
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
