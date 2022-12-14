221214-N-UL352-1063 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 14, 2022) Fire Controlman 3rd Class Chase Sisk loads ammunition into magazines during a live-fire weapons qualification shoot aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 02:57
|Photo ID:
|7562400
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-UL352-1063
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
This work, USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
