    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeremy Boan 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    221214-N-UL352-1092 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 14, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) operates in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 02:57
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in Arabian Gulf [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

