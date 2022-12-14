USS Delbert D. Black Operates in Arabian Gulf

221214-N-UL352-1092 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 14, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) operates in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

