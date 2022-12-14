USS Delbert D. Black Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Shoot

221214-N-UL352-1014 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 14, 2022) Sailors prepare their M9 service pistols during a live-fire weapons qualification aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) in the Arabian Gulf, Dec. 14. Delbert D. Black is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

