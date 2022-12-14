Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weather Airman is the 386 AEW Marauder of the Week

    Weather Airman is the 386 AEW Marauder of the Week

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Gavyn Gelinas, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight, is the Marauder of the Week for the 386 Air Expeditionary Wing, Dec 14, 2022. During his tour here, Gelinas has supported more than 800 sorties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve through building weather products and helped identify flood trend data to ensure higher-risks buildings mitigated potential damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri)

    Weather Airman is the 386 AEW Marauder of the Week
    Weather Airman is the 386 AEW Marauder of the Week

