Airman 1st Class Gavyn Gelinas, 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight, is the Marauder of the Week for the 386 Air Expeditionary Wing, Dec 14, 2022. During his tour here, Gelinas has supported more than 800 sorties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve through building weather products and helped identify flood trend data to ensure higher-risks buildings mitigated potential damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. David Salanitri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 01:47 Photo ID: 7562354 VIRIN: 221214-F-TM170-395 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 391.49 KB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weather Airman is the 386 AEW Marauder of the Week [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt David Salanitri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.