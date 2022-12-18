Decatur Daily Operations

221218-N-SN516-1039 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Camron Parker, from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., checks gauge readings in the main engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

