Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decatur Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    Decatur Daily Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221218-N-SN516-1026 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 18, 2022) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical), Maegan Salazar, from Austin, Texas, confirms completion of a salvo alarm test aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 22:18
    Photo ID: 7562240
    VIRIN: 221218-N-SN516-1026
    Resolution: 5912x3941
    Size: 477.71 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decatur Daily Operations
    Decatur Daily Operations
    Decatur Daily Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    training
    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT