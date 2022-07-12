Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSBn-Korea receives Army’s highest award for maintenance excellence [Image 4 of 4]

    AFSBn-Korea receives Army’s highest award for maintenance excellence

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    12.07.2022

    Photo by Galen Putnam 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Lisa Rennard, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, presents her remarks at the Fiscal Year 2022 Army Award for Maintenance Excellence Presentation Ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 20:56
    Photo ID: 7562210
    VIRIN: 221207-A-SJ091-638
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSBn-Korea receives Army’s highest award for maintenance excellence [Image 4 of 4], by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSBn-Korea receives Army’s highest award for maintenance excellence
    AFSBn-Korea receives Army’s highest award for maintenance excellence
    AFSBn-Korea receives Army’s highest award for maintenance excellence
    AFSBn-Korea receives Army’s highest award for maintenance excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AFSBn-Korea receives Army&rsquo;s highest award for maintenance excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT