    Bunker Hill Watch Stander [Image 2 of 2]

    Bunker Hill Watch Stander

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Jennings 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    221216-N-YV347-2013 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 16, 2022) U.S. Navy Ensign Baker Mcfall, from Newport News, Va., stands watch on the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

